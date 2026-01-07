 Indusfood 2026 To Host Food And Beverage Players From Over 120 Countries, Boosting India’s Global Trade Outreach
Food and beverage sector players from more than 120 countries will take part in the ninth edition of Indusfood 2026, to be held from January 8 to 10 at Greater Noida. Organised by TPCI, the exhibition will bring together Indian producers, global buyers and policymakers, aiming to boost trade collaborations, exports and long-term partnerships.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Food and beverages sector players from over 120 countries will participate in the three-day show at Greater Noida.

New Delhi: Food and beverages sector players from over 120 countries will participate in the three-day show at Greater Noida, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The ninth edition of Indusfood 2026, India's flagship global food and beverage sourcing exhibition, is scheduled to be held from January 8-10 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

It has been organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).

The show, it said, will bring together leading Indian food producers, international buyers, policymakers, industry leaders, and global institutions on a single platform to facilitate trade collaborations, bilateral engagements, and long-term partnerships.

article-image

Initiatives such as the India-UAE Food Corridor will be launched by Abu Dhabi Food Hub during the exhibition, the ministry said.

"The exhibition is expected to witness participation from over 120 countries, including thousands of verified global buyers and several high-level international trade delegations," it said.

With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, value-added food processing, and export-led growth, the event is poised to act as a catalyst for the next phase of India's food trade expansion, opening new avenues for collaboration, investment, and global competitiveness.

