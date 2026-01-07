'Darkest Day Of My Life': Mining Mogul Anil Agarwal Mourns Passing Away Of Son Agnivesh Due To Cardiac Arrest

Mining Mogul Anil Agarwal Mourns Passing Away Of Son Agnivesh Due To Cardiac Arrest | X

Mumbai, January 7: Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal announced the death of his eldest son Agnivesh Agarwal in an emotional social media post on Wednesday. Agnivesh (49) passed away in the United States after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the family, he had earlier been injured in a skiing accident and was recovering well at Mount Sinai Hospital, when the unexpected medical emergency occurred.

In a deeply moving post, Agarwal wrote, "Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon." He said Agnivesh was healthy, full of life and dreams, and that the family believed the worst was over as he was improving after the accident. "But fate had other plans," he added, describing the pain of losing a child as something no words can explain.

Agnivesh Agarwal was a board member of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). He was also associated with several leadership roles during his career and was respected by colleagues and friends. Anil Agarwal recalled that his son was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to be a sportsman, musician and leader with a simple and compassionate nature.

Sharing memories from Agnivesh's life, Agarwal said his son studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, later set up Fujairah Gold, and went on to become Chairman of Hindustan Zinc Limited. Despite his achievements, he remained warm, grounded and deeply human. "To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world," Agarwal wrote.

Agarwal also spoke about Agnivesh's belief in building a self-reliant India and their shared dream of giving back to society. He renewed his promise to donate more than 75 per cent of his earnings for social causes and said he would try to live an even simpler life in his son’s memory.

Anil Agarwal is survived by his daughter Priya Agarwal, who serves on the board of Vedanta and is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited. Concluding his message, Agarwal thanked friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support and wrote, "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."