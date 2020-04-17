'She's a bloody Chandaal': Comedian Atul Khatri panned for casteist remark on Rangoli Chandel

On Thursday, Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account over hate speech on the micro blogging platform. The move was a result of several members of the industry reporting Rangoli’s tweet over the stone pelting incident in UP. She expressed that ‘mullahs and media should be lined up and shot dead’.
Celebs like Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti and Farah Khan Ali were among those who reported the tweet. However, comedian Atul Khatri who also joined the ‘I Hate Rangoli Club’ turned his quote into a casteist remark.
He wrote, “She’s a bloody Chandaal”. For those unversed, Chandala or Chandaal is a Sanskrit word for someone who deals with disposal of corpses, and is a Hindu lower caste, traditionally considered to be untouchable.
Twitter panned Khatri for his distasteful remark.
Reacting to the Moradabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."
On Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.
Reacting to the same, she released a statement that read: "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account."
"I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided", she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)