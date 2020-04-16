Rangoli Chandel’s Wikipedia page edited, describes her as ‘starves for attention, ensures Kangana stays spinster’

While Google describes Rnagoli Chandel as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Wikipedia has a different tale to tell. Altering the page is quite common, given how public the platform is. With Chandel’s Twitter account being suspended for her controversial tweet on Moradabad stone pelting. Here’s what her Wiki page reads as of now.
“Rangoli Chandel is the elder sibling of Bollywood character Kangana Ranaut. She was given / donated the job by Kangana to be her PR manager. She is married, yet starved for attention. She has one son, and one daughter who is yet to come home. She is named Ganga by Kangu. Kangu very often uses Rangoli's account to tweet. Both the sister's are fans of Modiji. Rangoli ensures that Kangana stays a spinster for life and thereby, by her side. Both the sisters, have been very lovely to the bollywood industry, and are loved by the industry people.”
The description is a one shot attempt to summarise Rangoli’s existence on social media. The star sister has been known for taking a dig at celebs over the nepotism debate, hailing her sister above all and being an ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not to mention she also calls herself the official spokesperson of Ranaut.
On Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow said those behind the attack will face action under the National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.
"Attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitization campaign is an unpardonable crime, which is most condemnable," he said.
Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the situation in the area has been brought under control.
