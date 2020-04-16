Rangoli Chandel’s Wikipedia page edited, describes her as ‘starves for attention, ensures Kangana stays spinster’

The description is a one shot attempt to summarise Rangoli’s existence on social media. The star sister has been known for taking a dig at celebs over the nepotism debate, hailing her sister above all and being an ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not to mention she also calls herself the official spokesperson of Ranaut.

On Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow said those behind the attack will face action under the National Security Act and the cost of damages to public property will be recovered from them.

"Attack on policemen, health workers and those involved in the sanitization campaign is an unpardonable crime, which is most condemnable," he said.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the situation in the area has been brought under control.