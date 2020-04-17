The Hrithik Roshan connection in Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspension

On Thursday, Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account over hate mongering on the micro blogging platform. However it was another tweet that may have also contributed to the end of Chandel’s freedom of expression.
Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali, who also reported the former, tweeted, "Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and for calling of killings of a community @MumbaiPolice Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism."
Rangoli hit back by quoting Ali’s tweet and writing, "Tu mukjhe arrest karvayegi? Tere husband ko pakda tha Dubai mai drugs ke saath, bloody druggie mulle tu mujhe jail bhijvayegi...sari family drug addicts ki hai..jail toh tumhe hogi agar sahi weekend pe police raid kare..about time don't worry."
Which tweet got Rangoli into trouble?
Reacting to the Mordabad stone pelting incident, Rangoli had written: “A Jamati died of corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead. f****k the history they may call us nazis, who cares, life is more important than fake image."
On Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The incident took place in Nawabpura area. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.
Reacting to the same, she released a statement that read: "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account."
"I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out , a biased platform can be easily avoided", she added.
The Hrithik Roshan connection
Reportedly Kangana was the other woman in Hrithik’s life, which ended his marriage with Sussanne Khan. As a loving sister Rangoli, also despises of the man who broke her sister’s heart, a controversy that ruled 2016, with several notices sent by both parties, revelation of emails and interviews taking digs at each other.
Rangoli’s most recent attack on Roshan was with an old picture of herself and Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun"
It’s not just Hrithik and his family that faced Chandel’s wrath on Twitter. The digs were directed toward most of the industry, media and anyone who wrote or spoke against Kangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this month, after receiving warning, she had said that the app will 'go to the graveyard' after suspending her account. According to the policy of the micro-blogging site, tweets that propagate or incite violence, hatred, terrorism, abuse or harassment are subjected to be reported following which account of the user gets suspended.
All’s well that ends well.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)