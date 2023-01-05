'Shame on Delhi Police': Internet angry over cop interrupting street performer's gig at Connaught Place; watch | Twitter @rajeshtailang

A video from Delhi showing a cop interrupting a street performer's event at Connaught Place has surfaced on the internet. The policemen stepped into the performance area and threw away the music artiste's placard while trying to vacate him from the place. Since the video has gone viral, the unidentified policeman is facing criticism for shooing off the guitarist performing on the streets of Delhi.

The footage was also shared by Indian actor Rajesh Tailang, who tweeted saying calling it a "Shame on Delhi Police." "This is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame (sic)," he wrote.

Watch video:

Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! pic.twitter.com/FJhENQGkdV — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) January 4, 2023

Commuters can be seen enjoying the performer striking the chord of his guitar and they also film the gig on their phone cameras. Meanwhile, a policeman interrupted the music gig and tried to shoo him off the place. "Stand up," says the cop in a commanding voice and later adds, "Jab awaaz de raha hun nahi sunoge to kya karein. (What else would I do if you don't listen)." To this the music artiste can be heard saying, "Ye kya tareeqa hai bhai (Is this the way of treating someone)."

This is the state of "Art in India!" wrote netizens while slamming the act by the police. The internet expressed their disappointment and anger towards the street performer not being allowed to express his talent towards the enjoying audience. Another reaction to the video suggested, "This is so disrespectful for an artist. Hope @DelhiPolice will apologise for this."

However, a chunk of people backed the cop and said that he did his duty of maintaining the law and order.

Check reactions: