 Viral Video Shows Toddler Seen Panicking As Fire Crackers Start Bursting Surrounding Its Crib During Function
The video shows a girl in a crib in a complete state of shock as fire crackers suddenly start bursting around her

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Selfies, videos, reels and what not! Celebrations are more about uploading the most creative content and getting the maximum number of likes and shares of social media. This urge for going viral seems to be crossing all limits, with many tending to forget the purpose of the celebration, many further forget to note the repercussions of certain ideas of unnecessary creativity. One such atrociously dangerous and risky video is doing rounds on social media, drawing massive criticism from the netizens.

The purported video shows a girl dressed up in pink frock and cute pink hairband in a crib, and the scene appears to be that of a function where guests are seen rejoicing around the toddler. The shocking part starts when the guests at the function start lighting fire crackers around the crib to grace the occasion ending up scaring the poor child who is left in a state of panic for quite a while.

Watch the video here

It does not end there, if you carefully watch the video till the end, you will notice how one of the lit fire crackers hurt the lady believed to be the child's mother. Her husband quickly turns to her and addresses to her pain. However what is even worse is that all this while, the child is seen simply sitting and crying in her crib while others are engrossed in their own so called creative execution of the party which appears to be organised in the honour of that toddler. To the child's respite, an elderly lady is seen finally running to her and holding her in arms, trying to pacify her. The lady finally rescued her from the ridiculous situation.

The video shows sheer negligence on the part of not the parents only, but all the adults who were present at the function. Was it important to fire crackers so close to the crib? Was it important to scare the child, but more than that rink her life for enjoying fire crackers?

Netizens have come down heavily of this epitome of extreme negligence.

Details of who shot the video, the exact day when the incident occurred and the exact location is not known yet.

