'Stunt For Extra Fame': Netizens React To Viral Video Showing Woman Beating Dhol With Child Sleeping On It

Mumbai: A video has gone viral on social media on the occasion of Gudi Padwa showing a woman beating dhol during a procession. What's more concerning in the video is that a child is seen sleeping on the dhol as the woman beats it during the procession. The video has gone viral receiving widespread criticism against the woman for neglecting the child's health for gaining fame on social media using such a stunt.

In the video, one can see the woman, a vadak (one who beats dhol), beating dhol during a procession. She can be seen surrounded by other vadaks around her, beating dhol in rhythm and with full power. On the other hand, a small baby, probably the woman's child, can be seen resting on the dhol, leaning on the woman. The little child can be seen resting calmly amid the loud noise of the dhols in the surroundings.

Netizens Slam Woman For Neglecting Child's Health

Netizens have bashed the woman in the video for the move, with some asking whether she has basic common sense whether to take such a little child in such a noisy surrounding. Teja-Hitman Premi, an X user who shared the video on his social media account said, "There's no limit left to what lengths people will go to, what stunts they'll do to get fame on social media! A baby's ears are not fully developed until 0-3 years. Brain is also not fully developed. Therefore, naturally, such children cannot tolerate loud noises."

Here are some more reactions to the video:

i feel sad for the kid :( — Hayat (Nozia) Sayyed (@NoziaSayyed) April 9, 2024

ही बाई मेंदू हातात घेऊन फिरते का,,,,, — Sandeep Ghadge (@GhadgeSP) April 9, 2024

I am totally agree with you. Just for the sake of some extra fame she is making that child uncomfortable. — Rakesh Ankush (@RaAnkush) April 9, 2024

एवढ्या लहान मुलाला घेऊन जायची काय गरज पडली ह्यांना...इतका जोरात आवाज असतो की कान पार बधिर होतात — SAMEER BHOSALE -समीर भोसले (मोदी का परिवार भाजपा) (@bhosalesameer44) April 9, 2024

The video has gone viral on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, however, there are no confirmed reports of whether it was shot during a rally yesterday. Also, there are no reports giving information about the exact location where the incident took place. Visuals in the video show the logo of Abhedya Dhol Tasha Pathak, a Pune-based dhol group, which performs all over Maharashtra, primarily in parts of Pune.