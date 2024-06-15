'Do These Planners Even Know Mumbai': Netizens On Viral Video Of Commuters Walking On Uncovered Metro Connector In Andheri Amid Rain |

Mumbai: The rains in the city bring a bit of inconvenience to Mumbaikars, however, when manmade difficulties are added to it, these things can turn into more inconvenient and disastrous as well. A video has surfaced on the internet showing commuters walking in rain on the uncovered connector bridge that links the WEH Metro station to Gundavali in Andheri.

Viral Video Shows Risky Commute

The video shows commuters walking with umbrellas on the bridge amid the light rains as the bridge is left uncovered. The marble flooring on the bridge is seen filled with rainwater which could make someone slip any moment while walking.

Don't you have enough resources to cover the connector from WEH Metro station to Gundavali, so that it can protect the commuters from getting drenched. Even the flooring turns slippery as it's wet.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OSfiF1eLFA — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) June 15, 2024

The video was shared on X by a user, Mumbai Matterz, and captioned as "Just asking @MumbaiMetro01 @MMRDAOfficial @MMMOCL_Official Don't you have enough resources to cover the connector from WEH Metro station to Gundavali, so that it can protect the commuters from getting drenched. Even the flooring turns slippery as it's wet."

The user specifically tagged the X accounts of the concerned authorities such as Mumbai Metro One, MMRDA and the Mumbai Metro One Official to bring it to their notice. The video has garnered several reactions from netizens.

Check some reactions here:

No Response From Official Authorities

Mumbai Metro One or the MMRDA have not come forward with a formal response on the video. However, as per seen in the video, the risk of a tragedy remains high if any action isn't taken at the earliest. As monsoon extends in the city, the intensity of rainfall will gradually increase thereby elevating the risk for passengers travelling through the connector bridge.