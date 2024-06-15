IIM Amritsar Students Protested By Sleeping In Hostel Mess Demanding For AC; Netizens React

IIM Amritsar Students Protested By Sleeping In Hostel Mess Demanding For AC | X (Screen Grab)

Amritsar: Students at IIM Amritsar organized a novel form of protest by camped out in the air-conditioned college canteen area, calling for the installation of air conditioning units in their dorms. Videos of the demonstration went viral fast, emphasizing how angry the students were about inadequate cooling facilities in the face of extreme heat.

The purpose of the protest is to raise awareness of the need for better hostel accommodations in light of the current heat wave. The administration has not yet reacted to the demands made by the students.

Throughout the summer, Amritsar has consistently recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. The neighboring city of Delhi experienced 52 degrees Celsius, the hottest weather ever recorded in India.

Due to the distinctiveness of the protests carried out by the students at IIM Amritsar, the "sleeping" protest has been making the rounds on social media. In just one day, the June 14 video has received one million views.

IIM Amritsar students protested against the management to get AC installed in their hostel by sleeping in the library that has AC. One of them said, "Modern problem requires modern solution” 😂 pic.twitter.com/d8D6rl9G9Q — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 14, 2024

The people are amazed by various aspects of this protest. Some people are mesmerized and say, "Modern problems require modern solutions," while others have been spotted giving the students an assignment to fix the air conditioner on their own.

His commitment to the protest is unreal pic.twitter.com/SZta0sN14M — Kunal Kalwankar🇮🇳 (@layyybhaari) June 14, 2024

For this much money I need AC even in washrooms pic.twitter.com/BiwEuu6IWo — Soura (@Soura242) June 14, 2024

It's already a matter of shame when a top institute cannot provide an AC in 50° Celsius temperature and students have to protest for it — Shany (@sharanya987) June 14, 2024

Modern problems, modern solutions 😁



This is a sleeping protest 💤



IIM Amritsar students protested the lack of ACs in their hostels by sleeping in the air-conditioned library. pic.twitter.com/3gLmo7e2Nu — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) June 14, 2024