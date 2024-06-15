 IIM Amritsar Students Protested By Sleeping In Hostel Mess Demanding For AC; Netizens React
As the only working air conditioner in the building, the college hostel mess's air conditioner was broken, so students at IIM Amritsar demonstrated against the management by sleeping in protest.

Amritsar: Students at IIM Amritsar organized a novel form of protest by camped out in the air-conditioned college canteen area, calling for the installation of air conditioning units in their dorms. Videos of the demonstration went viral fast, emphasizing how angry the students were about inadequate cooling facilities in the face of extreme heat.

Students from IIM Amritsar organised a unique protest by sleeping in the air-conditioned library to call for the installation of air conditioning in their dorms. Videos of the demonstration went viral fast, emphasizing how angry the students were about inadequate cooling facilities in the face of extreme heat. The purpose of the protest is to raise awareness of the need for better hostel accommodations in light of the current heat wave. The administration has not yet reacted to the demands made by the students.

Throughout the summer, Amritsar has consistently recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. The neighboring city of Delhi experienced 52 degrees Celsius, the hottest weather ever recorded in India.

The Viral Video

Due to the distinctiveness of the protests carried out by the students at IIM Amritsar, the "sleeping" protest has been making the rounds on social media. In just one day, the June 14 video has received one million views.

Netizens React

The people are amazed by various aspects of this protest. Some people are mesmerized and say, "Modern problems require modern solutions," while others have been spotted giving the students an assignment to fix the air conditioner on their own.

