Delhi's Mungeshpur At 52.3 Degree Celsius Records Highest Temperature As People Suffer From Intense Heat

Extreme heat continues to make life miserable for people across North India |

Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded an unprecedented 52.3 degree celsuis (at 2 pm) according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is the highest temperature recorded in the national capital this season.

North India has been hit by severe heat this summer with the temperatures hovering around 50 degree celsius in Rajasthan and the neighbouring states.

However, the temperature reaching well above 50 degrees is a new high and an unprecedented situation as people continue to battle heatwave and energy sapping heat.

Yesterday (on Tuesday), Delhi recorded a temperature of 49.9 degree celsius in Narela, the surrounding areas also witnessed an unusually high temperature. However, just a day later, the temperature touched an unprecedented high of over 50 degree celsius.