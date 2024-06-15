Shocking VIDEO: Centipede Found Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online In Noida After Human Finger Incident

After Human Finger, Centipede Found Inside Ice Cream Ordered Online In Noida | X

Noida: After a shocking incident of a human finger being found in ice cream ordered online in Mumbai's Malad, another such incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A woman ordered a family pack of ice cream online and found a kankhajura (centipede) inside. The woman made a video of the incident and shared it on social media, and the video has since gone viral. It can be seen in the video that the centipede was frozen inside the pack. The incident occurred on Saturday morning.

The woman has been identified as Deepa and is a resident of Sector-12 in Noida. She shared the video on social media and said that she ordered the ice cream as her children insisted that she prepare mango milkshake. She ordered an 'Amul Vanilla Magic' worth Rs 195 from the online app Blinkit. As she opened the ice cream pack, she found the frozen centipede inside. She also said that she was shocked to see the insect in the ice cream pack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Luckily, the woman did not open the pack and mix the ice cream with the mangoes to prepare the milkshake. The centipede would have gotten mixed up with the shake and would have been consumed by the children. Amul is a reputed brand and is famous for milk and milk products such as cheese, paneer, yogurt, lassi, ice cream, and others. Such an error from a big brand like Amul is not expected as customers trust the brand blindly.

There are reports that Blinkit refunded the amount of Rs 195 to the woman and also said that the manager of Amul would contact her. However, the woman has denied this and said that she did not receive the money and Amul has also not contacted her. The woman further said that people blindly order food items online and also mentioned that she can't imagine the distress she would have felt if her children had consumed the infested ice cream.