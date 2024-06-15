Viral VIDEO: Elderly Man Caught Smoking Bidi Inside Packed Delhi Metro Train | X

New Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which an elderly man is seen smoking a bidi inside a Delhi Metro train. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is smoking inside the packed train and no one stops him. The incident has raised questions about the security situation inside the train.

In the viral video, an elderly man is seen sitting inside a moving Delhi Metro train and smoking a bidi while the train is packed with passengers. An onlooker recorded the video and shared it on social media. The elderly man's act of smoking risked the lives of hundreds of passengers traveling on the train. The incident has raised concerns about the presence of security officials inside the train.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

If security personnel were not present at the time, the other commuters should have objected and stopped the old man from lighting a bidi inside the train. The incident could have led to a major fire in the moving train. Luckily, no such incident occurred, and the commuters disembarked safely.

Many videos have come to light recently in which people can be seen engaging in inappropriate activities inside the train without facing strict consequences. Passengers are becoming accustomed to such indecent acts occurring regularly on the Delhi Metro. Couples have also been seen kissing and indulging in obscene acts inside the train. Many videos of passengers, including women fighting inside the train, have also gone viral.

The authorities should take strict action against such perpetrators. Making reels inside the train should also be banned as commuters face obscenity due to the rising trend of shooting reels inside the train.