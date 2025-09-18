'Don't Ever Take Job In BKC', Frustrated Mumbai Corporate Takes Dig At 'Failed' Transport Options; Netizens Agree | Canva

Mumbai is often called the 'city of dreams', but recently, with the rising corporate world and the working class grinding hard to create a financially secure and stable life, it is turning into a city of strugglers. In a similar social media rant by a frustrated employee who was working in Mumbai's BKC area, the user takes a dig at the rising traffic and commuting issues faced by him and urges netizens not to take a job in BKC ever.

The user shared his recent experience while working at a BKC office and facing loads of commuting issues while doing so. The user said that the BKC area does not have proper transport options. The post reads that if the commuters are travelling from the BEST bus or a private car, then they are bound to get stuck in traffic. While local autos in the area are adjusting fares according to them and will also drop passengers anywhere they want.

Reddit user @ntshpower posted their experience on the social media platform. The post is titled as 'Don't ever.. ever take a job in BKC.' The post reads, "Don't ever.. ever take a job in BKC until and unless you stay in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Max Vile Parle or nearby any Metro stations. You don't have any other proper transport options."

Further, it adds, "If you are using BEST Buses you will get stuck in traffic also very limited buses, your private car you will again get stuck in traffic, bike again stuck in traffic other vehicles won't let you go and rickshaws, they rule here, apne marzi se they will decide the fares, traffic, destination, where they will drop you and everything."

The user also adds, "If you are getting a very good salary then you can think if it's worth it. I have seen people running after their work timings just to get their trains and overloaded buses to stations. Some people don't have the option so they are doing the adjustment."