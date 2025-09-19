At 72, Ukrainian Man Marries 27-Yr-Old Woman With Hindu Rituals In Jodhpur: Couple Lived Together For 3-4 Years

Jodhpur, the “Sun City” of Rajasthan, once again witnessed a royal-style wedding that captured the essence of India’s rich traditions. This time, it was not an Indian couple, but visitors from Ukraine who chose to tie the knot here. Inspired by Hindu Vedic rituals, 72-year-old groom Stanislav and 27-year-old bride Anhelina embraced Indian customs and exchanged vows with seven sacred rounds, marking a unique cultural union.

The couple had been in a live-in relationship for three to four years in Ukraine. However, after experiencing Indian culture on their first trip to the country, they decided to formalise their bond with a traditional wedding steeped in symbolism and rituals.

Why Jodhpur?

Having explored Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, the couple finally chose Jodhpur for their ceremony. The city’s regal charm, iconic Mehrangarh Fort, heritage sites, and vibrant markets have long made it a favorite destination for foreign tourists seeking a royal backdrop. Wedding coordinators Rohit and Deepak explained that the bride, Anhelina, was particularly captivated by Indian customs and insisted on honoring every ritual with authenticity.

A royal celebration

The wedding commenced as the groom arrived on horseback, dressed in a royal sherwani, saffron turban, and jeweled plume. A traditional tika ceremony welcomed him at Jodhpur’s scenic Khas Bagh. Following this, the couple exchanged garlands in a colorful varmala ritual.

The highlight of the ceremony came as the priest chanted Vedic mantras, guiding the pair through seven sacred vows around the fire. Stanislav then adorned Anhelina with a mangalsutra and filled her hair parting with vermillion, signifying their marital bond. Both dressed in Indian attire, they fully immersed themselves in the celebrations, even dancing joyfully to traditional songs.

A growing trend of cross-cultural weddings

Jodhpur has increasingly become a global wedding hotspot. The city previously hosted high-profile ceremonies, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s celebrated nuptials at Umaid Bhawan Palace. For the Ukrainian couple, this was not just a wedding, but an expression of reverence toward Indian culture.

According to the coordinators, the bride and groom embraced each ritual with genuine devotion, reflecting a deep sense of connection to Indian spirituality and traditions. Their wedding stood as a testament to how Rajasthan continues to charm visitors with its blend of history, grandeur, and cultural warmth.