Who Is Surekha Yadav? Asia's First Woman Train Driver Retires After 36 Years Of Service

Surekha Shankar Yadav, Asia’s very first woman train driver, will hang up her boots on September 30, 2025, bringing to an end an extraordinary 36-year-long career with the Indian Railways. At 60, she leaves behind a legacy that transformed the perception of women in India’s railway system.

A farmer’s daughter who dared to dream

Born in Satara, Maharashtra, to a farming family, Surekha Yadav grew up far from the bustling railway tracks she would one day conquer. After completing her diploma in electrical engineering from Government Polytechnic, Karad, she joined the Central Railway as an assistant driver in 1989.

At a time when locomotive cabins were seen as a man’s domain, Yadav stepped in with confidence and determination, becoming not just the first but also a symbol of courage for countless women who aspired to break barriers in male-dominated fields.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Yadav’s journey was marked by a series of firsts. She became a goods driver in 1996, a motorwoman in 2000, and by 2010, she was entrusted with one of the toughest tasks in the Indian Railways, driving trains on the treacherous Bhor Ghat stretch between Mumbai and Pune. The gradients here are as steep as 1:37, making it one of the most challenging railway routes in the country.

Her career saw her handling prestigious assignments, including the iconic Deccan Queen, the Rajdhani Express, and eventually, the modern Vande Bharat Express. Each milestone reinforced her reputation as a pioneer.

Memorable highlights of her career

-In 2011, Yadav drove the Deccan Queen into Pune, a symbolic journey that was celebrated widely.

-On International Women’s Day 2018, she piloted a ladies’ special local train from CSMT to Panvel with an all-women crew.

-More recently, she was chosen to drive the Vande Bharat Express on the Mumbai–Pune–Solapur route.

Her final days on duty included piloting the Rajdhani Express (Hazrat Nizamuddin–CSMT) from Igatpuri, after which a farewell lunch was hosted at CSMT to honor her contributions.

Family and support system

A resident of Thane, Yadav credits her success to the encouragement she received from her parents, who never discouraged her from pursuing such an unconventional career. Her husband works with the police, while both of her sons are engineers and married.

She often speaks with humility about the respect she received from colleagues and seniors during her decades of service.

Inspiring the next generation

When Yadav first stepped into the railway world, women loco pilots were unheard of. Today, thanks to her trailblazing path, over 1,500 women train drivers operate across India, a remarkable shift that traces its roots back to her courage.

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila summed it up best: “Yadav leaves behind not just a record of firsts, but also a legacy of determination that will inspire future generations.”