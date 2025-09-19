Zubeen Garg Death: Picture Of 'Ya Ali' Singer's Wife Garima Saikia Garg In Tears Surfaces | X @AsomLive24 / @ANI @

The sudden demise of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has saddened the music world. His family, friends, and fans are still stunned and unable to digest the shocking news. Zubeen Gard died at the age of 52 in a tragic accident in Singapore while he was scuba diving just a day before his scheduled performance tomorrow at the 4th North East India Festival. First visuals of his family members and wife, Garima Shaikia Garg, breaking down in tears have surfaced on the internet.

Regional Assamese news portal, @AsomLive24, posted the first visuals of Garima Shaikia Garg after the passing of Zubeen Garg on X. The caption of the post reads, " Following the unwanted news, Garima Shaikia Garg has broken down in tears. She is absolutely unable to accept this news."

Family members can be seen completely shattered and weeping into tears after losing the gem. Zubeen Garg was not just an Assamese icon but was also celebrated as a family man and a dear husband to Garima Shaikia Garg.

First Visuals Of Zubeen Garg's Dog Breaking Into Tears

@nbnewstv on X posted visuals of the pet dog of late Zubeen Garg, leaving saddened and in tears.

Musician Sunita Bhuyan Spoke About Zubeen Garg's last-ever show, Where He Performed Live In India, in an exclusive interview with FPJ.

Fans and Followers Gather Outside Zubeen Garg's House

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's family, friends, and fans have started gathering outside his residence in Assam.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam | Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's fan, Astha, says, "I have no words to express how I am feeling. At first, I could not believe the news. He was like our soul." pic.twitter.com/lODkA4Qvsm — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Fans are reacting in disbelief over the loss of an icon. Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but a notorious philanthropist and a social worker.

Zubeen Garg Death:

Garg died in a tragic scuba diving accident. The Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite intensive medical care, doctors were unable to save him.