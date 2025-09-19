 iPhone 17 Series Prices In Pakistan Start From PKR 325,000, Skyrocketing To PKR 748,500 – Check Details
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple |

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase across India, marking the official open sale launch following successful pre-orders. Long queues were seen outside the Apple Stores located in BKC and Delhi’s Saket on Friday.

Wondering how much the new iPhone 17 series costs in neighbouring Pakistan? According to X user @TimesAlgebraIND, prices start from PKR 365,280, going up to PKR 573,999.

As per the post:

iPhone 17 is priced at PKR 365,280

iPhone 17 Air is priced at PKR 483,680

iPhone 17 Pro is priced at PKR 531,680

iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at PKR 573,999

According to Apple Pakistan’s website, the iPhone 17 can be purchased at a price ranging from PKR 325,000 to PKR 445,500.

Website screengrab |

The iPhone Air can be purchased at a price ranging from PKR 398,500 to PKR 536,500.

Website screengrab |

The iPhone 17 Pro can be purchased at a price ranging from PKR 440,500 to PKR 748,500.

Website screengrab |

Notably, the website states that upcoming Apple products will be delivered within 2–4 weeks. Pre-booking is now open. For the unversed, 1 Pakistani Rupee equals 0.31 Indian Rupees.

iPhone 17 series: Price in India

The iPhone 17 is priced in India starting at ₹. 82,900 for the 256GB and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512 GB model. Colour options include Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black.

The iPhone Air is priced in India at ₹ 1,19,900 for the 256GB, ₹. 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and ₹1,59,900 for the 1TB model. Colour options include Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,74,900 for the 1TB option. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,69,900 for the 512GB option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 2TB model. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

