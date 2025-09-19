iPhone 17 Series Now On Sale In India: Where To Buy, Price In India, Launch Offers, Everything You Need To Know

iPhone 17 Pro Max (R), iPhone 17 Air (Centre), iPhone 17 (L) | Apple

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase across India, marking the official open sale launch following successful pre-orders. Customers in select cities can order the iPhone from the Blinkit or Zepto app and receive it almost instantly, with the quick commerce platform promising 10-minute delivery. Although, at the time of writing, some of the models were already out-of-stock.

iPhone 17 range: Where to buy?

The iPhone 17 lineup is now available across multiple channels, ensuring widespread accessibility for Indian consumers. The new iPhones are also listed on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, while customers can also purchase directly from Apple Store India and authorized retail outlets nationwide.

Blinkit also announced that it will deliver the iPhone 17 series within just 10 minutes of the official release on September 19, setting a new benchmark for smartphone deliveries. Zepto has also joined the quick commerce race, offering rapid delivery services for the new iPhone series across major metropolitan cities.

Both Amazon India and Flipkart have listed attractive launch offers and EMI options. The devices are available with 2-3 days delivery in major cities.

Apple Store locations across India, including flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, have begun in-store sales with full product demonstrations and trade-in options also available.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch offers

As part of launch offers, Apple is offering no-cost EMI of up to six months, and up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Apple Trade-in and GST benefits have also been listed. Each e-commerce site has different exchange offers and cashback benefits, and its recommended to check which one benefits you the most before buying.

iPhone 17 series: Price in India

Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 17 is priced in India starting at Rs. 82900 for the 256GB and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512 GB model. Colour options include Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black.

The iPhone Air is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 1TB model. Colour options include Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB model, and Rs. 1,74,900 for the 1TB option. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

Lasltly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB, Rs. 1,69,900 for the 512GB option, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 2TB model. Colour options include Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver.

iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, powered by the A18 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch LTPO OLED displays, respectively, both with 120Hz refresh rates, and are powered by the A18 Pro chip. They feature a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 12-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 Air, a new addition, offers a 6.6-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and a dual-camera system similar to the base model, but with a thinner, lightweight design. All models include Apple Intelligence features and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.