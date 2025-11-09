 Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

Home sales in Kolkata surged 32 percent between January and September 2025, with 46,742 units registered — the highest since 2020, Knight Frank India said. Demand for larger homes has grown sharply post-pandemic, with South Kolkata leading in registrations. Affordable housing and strong connectivity in areas like Rajarhat and Dum Dum continue to attract buyers.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Home sales in Kolkata surged 32% between January and September 2025. |

Kolkata: Residential property sales in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) have witnessed a strong revival, with home registrations rising 32 percent year-on-year between January and September 2025. According to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, a total of 46,742 housing units were registered during this period — the highest level since 2020.

September Sees Strong Momentum

In September alone, the city recorded 5,302 housing registrations, reflecting a 6 percent annual increase. However, registrations dipped 14 per cent compared to August, largely due to the monsoon season and a high base effect from the previous month. The figures include both primary (new sales) and secondary (resale) transactions, indicating robust market activity across segments.

Read Also
Prestige Group Launches 620 Homes Worth ₹2,200 Crore For Sales In Ghaziabad
article-image

Growing Demand for Larger Homes

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar

The Knight Frank report highlighted a clear shift in buyer preference toward larger living spaces. Homes measuring 500–1,000 sq. ft. accounted for 53 per cent of total registrations in September 2025, up from 43 per cent a year earlier. The share of homes above 1,000 sq. ft. rose sharply to 14 per cent, compared with just 5 per cent last year. In contrast, smaller homes under 500 sq. ft. made up 33 per cent of registrations.

This trend, analysts say, reflects the post-pandemic lifestyle changes, as more families seek spacious homes that can accommodate work-from-home setups, better comfort, and long-term stability.

Read Also
Mumbai & Pune Witness Surge In Home Purchasers Post-COVID, With Combined Annual Sales Doubling To...
article-image

South Kolkata Leads in Property Registrations

South Kolkata emerged as the most active region, accounting for 38 per cent of all property registrations, led by neighbourhoods such as Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sonarpur, and Thakurpukur. North Kolkata followed with a 34 per cent share.

The report also noted that around 52 per cent of total registrations came from the top 10 micro-markets, with areas like Rajarhat and Dum Dum attracting buyers due to excellent metro connectivity, strong infrastructure, and affordable pricing.

Knight Frank India expects the upward momentum to continue in the coming months, driven by rising middle-class aspirations and growing demand from first-time homebuyers in Kolkata’s housing market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

'Clean Energy And Artificial Intelligence Are Twin Forces That Will Shape This Century': Gautam...

'Clean Energy And Artificial Intelligence Are Twin Forces That Will Shape This Century': Gautam...

Inflation Data & Q2 Earnings To Guide Markets, Global Cues & FII Activity In Focus This Week

Inflation Data & Q2 Earnings To Guide Markets, Global Cues & FII Activity In Focus This Week

Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly...

Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly...

PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment

PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment