Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

Home sales in Kolkata surged 32% between January and September 2025. |

Kolkata: Residential property sales in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) have witnessed a strong revival, with home registrations rising 32 percent year-on-year between January and September 2025. According to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India, a total of 46,742 housing units were registered during this period — the highest level since 2020.

September Sees Strong Momentum

In September alone, the city recorded 5,302 housing registrations, reflecting a 6 percent annual increase. However, registrations dipped 14 per cent compared to August, largely due to the monsoon season and a high base effect from the previous month. The figures include both primary (new sales) and secondary (resale) transactions, indicating robust market activity across segments.

Read Also Prestige Group Launches 620 Homes Worth ₹2,200 Crore For Sales In Ghaziabad

Growing Demand for Larger Homes

The Knight Frank report highlighted a clear shift in buyer preference toward larger living spaces. Homes measuring 500–1,000 sq. ft. accounted for 53 per cent of total registrations in September 2025, up from 43 per cent a year earlier. The share of homes above 1,000 sq. ft. rose sharply to 14 per cent, compared with just 5 per cent last year. In contrast, smaller homes under 500 sq. ft. made up 33 per cent of registrations.

This trend, analysts say, reflects the post-pandemic lifestyle changes, as more families seek spacious homes that can accommodate work-from-home setups, better comfort, and long-term stability.

South Kolkata Leads in Property Registrations

South Kolkata emerged as the most active region, accounting for 38 per cent of all property registrations, led by neighbourhoods such as Behala, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sonarpur, and Thakurpukur. North Kolkata followed with a 34 per cent share.

The report also noted that around 52 per cent of total registrations came from the top 10 micro-markets, with areas like Rajarhat and Dum Dum attracting buyers due to excellent metro connectivity, strong infrastructure, and affordable pricing.

Knight Frank India expects the upward momentum to continue in the coming months, driven by rising middle-class aspirations and growing demand from first-time homebuyers in Kolkata’s housing market.