 FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment

FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment

Foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers again, withdrawing Rs 12,569 crore from Indian equities in November amid global uncertainty and risk aversion. Analysts attribute the outflows to India’s underperformance in the AI rally and stretched valuations elsewhere. Despite improving corporate earnings, FPIs remain cautious, with total 2025 equity outflows exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
After a brief pause in October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have resumed selling in the Indian equity market, pulling out a net ₹12,569 crore so far in November. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: After a brief pause in October, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have resumed selling in the Indian equity market, pulling out a net Rs 12,569 crore so far in November amid weak global cues and a renewed wave of risk aversion. Analysts said global uncertainties and sectoral valuation concerns have driven the outflows.

Renewed Selling After Brief Relief in October

According to data from depositories, FPIs’ fresh selling this month follows a net inflow of ₹14,610 crore in October, which had offered temporary relief after three consecutive months of outflows — Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July. The selling streak in November has been consistent across all trading sessions so far, signalling renewed caution among global investors.

Read Also
FPI Inflows: Foreign Investors Return After 3 Months, Invest ₹7,300 Crore In October
article-image

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the divergence in FPI behaviour has been a defining trend of 2025. “While hedge funds are offloading positions in India, they are actively buying in markets seen as beneficiaries of the AI-driven rally — such as the US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan,” he explained.

FPJ Shorts
FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment
FPIs Turn Net Sellers Again In November, Withdraw ₹12,569 Crore Amid Global Risk-Off Sentiment
Washington Sundar Continues Meteoric Rise, Awarded 'Impact Player' After IND vs AUS Heroics
Washington Sundar Continues Meteoric Rise, Awarded 'Impact Player' After IND vs AUS Heroics
Which Country Drinks The Most Alcohol In 2025? India's Rank Will Shock You
Which Country Drinks The Most Alcohol In 2025? India's Rank Will Shock You
'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him On Bigg Boss 19 Sets
'Smriti Aur Harman Ne Waada Kiya Tha', Salman Khan Recalls As Jhulan Goswami & Anjum Chopra Join Him On Bigg Boss 19 Sets

AI Narrative and Valuation Pressures

Vijayakumar noted that India is currently being viewed as an ‘AI-underperformer’, which has influenced global investment strategies. However, he cautioned that valuations in AI-linked global tech stocks have become stretched, creating the potential for a market correction. “If that realisation strengthens and India’s corporate earnings continue to improve, FPIs may gradually return as buyers,” he added.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Markets Tumble ₹2.6 Lakh Crore, FII Selling & Weak Global Cues Trigger Sharp Stock...
article-image

Cautious Outlook Despite Strong Earnings

Echoing similar concerns, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said FPIs have offloaded Indian equities in line with a global sell-off in technology and growth stocks across Asia. “Although India’s Q2 FY26 earnings were slightly better than expected — particularly in the midcap segment — global headwinds may keep FPIs cautious toward riskier assets,” he said.

Overall, FPIs have withdrawn over Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2025. In the debt market, FPIs sold ₹1,758 crore under the general limit while investing Rs 1,416 crore through the voluntary retention route during the review period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

Kolkata Home Sales Surge 32% In Nine Months, Registrations Hit Five-Year High

'Clean Energy And Artificial Intelligence Are Twin Forces That Will Shape This Century': Gautam...

'Clean Energy And Artificial Intelligence Are Twin Forces That Will Shape This Century': Gautam...

Inflation Data & Q2 Earnings To Guide Markets, Global Cues & FII Activity In Focus This Week

Inflation Data & Q2 Earnings To Guide Markets, Global Cues & FII Activity In Focus This Week

Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly...

Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly...

PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment

PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment May Be Delayed, Farmers Must Complete e-KYC To Receive Payment