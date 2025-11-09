 Now Online Payments Possible Without Internet, Indian Overseas Bank Launches New UPI 123Pay Service
Indian Overseas Bank has launched UPI 123Pay, a new service allowing users to make digital payments without an internet connection. Developed with NPST and MissCallPay, the voice-based system enables feature phone users to transact via missed calls and IVR prompts in 12 Indian languages. The initiative aims to boost financial inclusion for millions without smartphones.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Indian Overseas Bank has launched UPI 123Pay, a new service allowing users to make digital payments. |

New Delhi: Online payments have become an essential part of daily life, from small retail transactions to major purchases. However, internet connectivity has always been a key requirement for such payments. That may soon change, as Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched a new service called UPI 123Pay, allowing users to make digital payments without an internet connection.

IOB introduces UPI 123Pay for feature phone users

The new service enables users to make online payments using feature phones, eliminating the need for mobile data or Wi-Fi. Under the UPI 123Pay system, customers can complete transactions with just a missed call.

article-image

IOB has launched this initiative in collaboration with Network People Services Technologies Ltd (NPST). Together, they have created a voice-based payment system developed in partnership with MissCallPay, offering a simple, secure, and accessible digital payment experience to people without smartphones.

How UPI 123Pay works

To make a payment using UPI 123Pay, users only need to give a missed call to a designated number. They then receive an IVR (interactive voice response) call, where they can enter the transaction amount and their UPI PIN to confirm the payment. The entire process can be completed through voice commands or keypad inputs, making it user-friendly even for those unfamiliar with smartphones.

article-image

According to official estimates, nearly 850 million people in India still do not use digital payment services, and around 400 million of them rely on feature phones. The launch of UPI 123Pay aims to bridge this gap by empowering rural and semi-urban users to participate in the digital economy without requiring internet access.

Available in 12 Indian languages

The service supports 12 Indian languages, ensuring accessibility across regions. In addition to payments, users can also check account balances, view their last five transactions, change their UPI PIN, and even register complaints through the system.

The introduction of UPI 123Pay is a significant step toward financial inclusion, helping millions of Indians join the digital payments ecosystem seamlessly.

