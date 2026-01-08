India Tops Asia-Pacific Healthcare PE By Deal Volume As Global Value Hits Record

File Image |

New Delhi: India accounted for 26 per cent of Asia‑Pacific healthcare private equity (PE) deal volume in 2024, making it the largest PE market in the region by volume, a report said on Thursday. The report from Bain & Company said that the global healthcare PE deal value hit a record $191 billion in 2025.

India was the largest market in the region by volume as buyout activity shifted away from China toward India, Japan, and South Korea due to the countries’ macroeconomic fundamentals, the report said. “We are optimistic about the outlook for healthcare private equity this year, particularly given investor confidence in market fundamentals remained high in the face of headwinds last spring,” said Nirad Jain, partner at Bain & Company and co-leader of its Healthcare Private Equity team.

Investment activity in India has been concentrated in provider and related services and biopharma and related services. In the provider space, investor interest has focused on hospitals, clinics, and supporting services. It noted healthcare buyout volumes in India fell 18 per cent year‑on‑year in 2024, compared to a nearly 49 per cent decline across Asia‑Pacific overall. The biopharma deal value rose to an estimated $80 billion in 2025 from $55 billion in 2024 globally.

The volume is expected to increase nearly 20 per cent to over 130 deals, the report said. Deal value in Asia-Pacific set a record in 2025, exceeding the high of 2021 by over 30 per cent despite the second-quarter slowdown. The biopharma and provider segments continue to drive most of the region’s healthcare PE market, but MedTech and healthcare IT experienced growth as well.

As global healthcare PE sets a new record, the surge in deal value was propelled by a sharp increase in deals exceeding $1 billion and offsetting second-quarter tariff-related slowdowns in North America and Asia-Pacific. Deal volume was similarly robust, with investors announcing 445 buyouts, the second-most on record. Global growth was propelled by Europe’s sustained activity, and a resurgence in North America as well as Asia-Pacific after second-quarter tariff-related pullbacks in those regions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.