 UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending

UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending

Fuelled by festive buying, the transaction through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs 27.28 lakh crore and 20.7 billion in value and volume terms, respectively, in October, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
UPI transactions hit a record ₹27.28 lakh crore in October, marking the highest-ever monthly digital payment value | Representational Image

New Delhi, Nov 3: Fuelled by festive buying, the transaction through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs 27.28 lakh crore and 20.7 billion in value and volume terms, respectively, in October, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Previous highs surpassed in both value and volume

In terms of value, the last highest recorded was Rs 25.14 lakh crore in May, while in terms of volume, the last high was 20 billion in August.

NPCI said the value of transactions was at Rs 27.28 lakh crore in October against Rs 23.49 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering a 16 per cent growth on an annual basis.

FPJ Shorts
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Companies Get SEBI Nod To Launch IPOs Worth ₹7,700 Crore
Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Companies Get SEBI Nod To Launch IPOs Worth ₹7,700 Crore
Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26
Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26

Strong month-on-month growth observed

On a month-on-month basis, the growth was 9.5 per cent in terms of value. The UPI transaction in value terms was Rs 24.90 lakh crore, while volume was 19.63 billion.

The average daily transaction in October was 668 million with an average value of Rs 87,993 crore during the festival month.

Digital infrastructure showing strength

"The steady rise in UPI volumes, particularly during high-traffic periods like Diwali, demonstrates the strength of India's digital infrastructure and its ability to handle massive, real-time transactions seamlessly.

"It also highlights how behavioural change has taken firm root, from large cities to the heart of Bharat, where digital payments are now part of daily life," Spice Money CEO Dilip Modi said.

UPI’s dominance in digital payments ecosystem

Today, UPI accounts for 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India. Its impact goes beyond national borders, powering nearly 50 per cent of global real-time digital payments.

UPI expanding globally

UPI is already live in seven countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. Its entry into France is a milestone because it is UPI's first step in Europe. This allows Indians travelling or living there to pay seamlessly without the usual hassles of foreign transactions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
UPI Spending Increased To ₹17.8 Lakh Crore During Festival Season, GST Reforms Boosted Festival...
article-image

About NPCI and UPI

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

It runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending

UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending

Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Companies Get SEBI Nod To Launch IPOs Worth ₹7,700 Crore

Meesho, Shiprocket Among 7 Companies Get SEBI Nod To Launch IPOs Worth ₹7,700 Crore

Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26

Strong Monsoon, GST Cuts To Drive Indian Tractor Industry Towards 8-10% Growth In FY26

Bharti Airtel Q2 Profit Doubles To ₹8,651 Crore; Revenue Rises 25% To ₹52,145 Crore

Bharti Airtel Q2 Profit Doubles To ₹8,651 Crore; Revenue Rises 25% To ₹52,145 Crore

Aluminium Industry Urges Govt To Slap 15% Customs Duty To Check Surge In Imports

Aluminium Industry Urges Govt To Slap 15% Customs Duty To Check Surge In Imports