Asia Cup 2025: Umpire Hit By Ball During Pak vs UAE Match Faced A Similar Blow By Umar Akmal In 2016 Ind vs Pak T20 Game; Netizens Suspect 'Coincidence Or Deliberate?'

Pakistan cricket team is currently the talk of the town for all the right reasons, while PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) is debating on the 'shakehand refusal' stance of the Indian cricket team during their fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, demanding to sack the match referee, Andy Pycroft. Another bizarre moment from their last match against the UAE went viral when the on-ground umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, was hit on the head after a throw from Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. But, did you know that this is not the first instance when a Pakistani player has hit Palliyaguruge? This has happened before.

Did Umar Akmal Also Hit Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge?

In 2016, during an Asia Cup T20 match between India and Pakistan, Pakistani fielder Umar Akmal hit umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge with a throw. During India's innings, Akmal fielded the ball at point and made a throw towards the bowler's end. The throw missed its mark and accidentally struck Sri Lankan umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge just above his knee.

This came just a few moments after Palliyaguruge had given a not-out decision to Rohit Sharma on the LBW appeal from Pakistani players. The incident became a talking point, then, as if Akmal deliberately hit him in rage.

The umpire was seen in some discomfort. While Akmal raised his hand to apologize, he could not hide a laugh in the immediate moments after the incident.

Asia Cup 2025: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Went Off The Field After Being Injured

The moment had occurred in the final over of the power play by Ayub. When Haris casually threw the ball to Ayub. With the umpire standing in the middle, the ball hit him on the back of his head.

The umpire who had been giving wrong decisions since the India vs Pak match for Pakistan was hit by a Pakistani fielder and left the ground.

The blow seemingly proved to be slightly serious, and Palliyaguruge had to walk off the field. Reserve umpire Gazi Sohel took his place and took charge until the match ended.

Asia Cup 2025: Super Fours

After defeating the UAE in their last group stage match, Pakistan has joined India in the super fours from Group A of the Asia Cup 2025. While group B is yet to get its finalists. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in third position with 4 points, while Afghanistan is in third position with 2 points. Afghanistan still holds chances to qualify for the super fours in their last group-stage fixture against Sri Lanka with a better net run rate than Bangladesh.