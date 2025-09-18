 VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest

VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest

In a shocking incident at Sunshine Coast, Australia, a biker displayed sheer courage and presence of mind when he spotted a giant python that crossed his path in the middle of the street. The incident occurred near Maleny in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. His bravery was captured by a passerby, and the video is now going viral on the Internet.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest | Instagram @couriermail

In a shocking incident at Sunshine Coast, Australia, a biker displayed sheer courage and presence of mind when he spotted a giant python that crossed his path in the middle of the street. The incident occurred near Maleny in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. His bravery was captured by a passerby, and the video is now going viral on the Internet. Eyewitnesses reported that the traffic had slowed down for a few moments as the massive python slithered across the busy route.

The snake barging on the street posed a risk both to itself and passing vehicles. But this one biker turned the tables around. He parked his motorcycle and approached the snake with bare hands, carefully gripping it to prevent injury.

In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen calmly lifting the giant python, estimated to be several feet long, and carrying it off the road. He then released the reptile safely back into nearby bushes, ensuring it was out of the way.

Onlookers praised the biker’s quick thinking and bravery, as handling a snake of that size can be dangerous without professional training. Wildlife experts have also highlighted that the man’s actions not only saved the python’s life but also prevented potential accidents on the road.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS Protest At Sindhu Bridge Against Road-Blocking Police Barricades | VIDEO
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS Protest At Sindhu Bridge Against Road-Blocking Police Barricades | VIDEO
EPFO Unveils ‘Passbook Lite’ For Instant PF Access, Will It Transform How You Manage Your Funds?
EPFO Unveils ‘Passbook Lite’ For Instant PF Access, Will It Transform How You Manage Your Funds?
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Vishwakarma Expo-2025, Expands Artisan Scheme With 12 New Trades; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Vishwakarma Expo-2025, Expands Artisan Scheme With 12 New Trades; VIDEO
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Price In India & Specifications Compared
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G vs Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Price In India & Specifications Compared

The incident has since gone viral, drawing admiration for the biker’s compassion toward wildlife and sparking discussions about the importance of coexisting with native species in Australia.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Man Brutally Drags Massive Python Tied To His Bike

Read Also
Chhattisgarh Man Brutally Drags Massive Python Tied To His Bike; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
article-image

A shocking video from Chhattisgarh has triggered outrage on social media over animal cruelty, as the clip shows a man dragging a massive python to his bike on a busy road. The incident is from the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. In this video, a young man was seen pulling the vicious snake tied with a rope with his bike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest...

VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest...

'Don't Ever Take Job In BKC', Frustrated Mumbai Corporate Takes Dig At 'Failed' Transport Options;...

'Don't Ever Take Job In BKC', Frustrated Mumbai Corporate Takes Dig At 'Failed' Transport Options;...

Meet 'Oil Kumar' From Karnataka, Who Lives Without Food, Only Consumes 8 Liters Of Engine Oil And...

Meet 'Oil Kumar' From Karnataka, Who Lives Without Food, Only Consumes 8 Liters Of Engine Oil And...

Asia Cup 2025: Umpire Hit By Ball During Pak vs UAE Match Faced A Similar Blow By Umar Akmal In 2016...

Asia Cup 2025: Umpire Hit By Ball During Pak vs UAE Match Faced A Similar Blow By Umar Akmal In 2016...

'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber...

'Mumbai Roads Turned Into Death Trap': Viral AI Video Shows Biker Stuck In Dangerous Broken Chamber...