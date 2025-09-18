VIDEO: Brave Australian Biker Moves Huge Python Out Of His Way With Bare Hands; Rescues It In Forest | Instagram @couriermail

In a shocking incident at Sunshine Coast, Australia, a biker displayed sheer courage and presence of mind when he spotted a giant python that crossed his path in the middle of the street. The incident occurred near Maleny in the Sunshine Coast hinterland. His bravery was captured by a passerby, and the video is now going viral on the Internet. Eyewitnesses reported that the traffic had slowed down for a few moments as the massive python slithered across the busy route.

The snake barging on the street posed a risk both to itself and passing vehicles. But this one biker turned the tables around. He parked his motorcycle and approached the snake with bare hands, carefully gripping it to prevent injury.

In a video circulating on social media, the man can be seen calmly lifting the giant python, estimated to be several feet long, and carrying it off the road. He then released the reptile safely back into nearby bushes, ensuring it was out of the way.

Onlookers praised the biker’s quick thinking and bravery, as handling a snake of that size can be dangerous without professional training. Wildlife experts have also highlighted that the man’s actions not only saved the python’s life but also prevented potential accidents on the road.

The incident has since gone viral, drawing admiration for the biker’s compassion toward wildlife and sparking discussions about the importance of coexisting with native species in Australia.

