 Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'

Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'

The undated video that is rolling on the internet now shows two women creating a reel allegedly inside the Delhi Metro. As they shoot their reel, they are seen dancing to the viral Bhojpuri song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Active social media users might have come across people filming reels inside public transport and creating nuisance and inconvenience for other commuters. There are several videos online which record people dancing on a local train or a metro rail, or performing obscene acts during their travel.

Amid the existing cases, the internet has found another reel from the Delhi Metro, which has reported incidents such as fights, filming of vulgar dance, etc. The undated video that is rolling on the internet now shows two women creating a reel allegedly inside the Delhi Metro. As they shoot their reel, they are seen dancing to the viral Bhojpuri song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'.

Watch video

Read Also
'Anti-Chhapri Act 2024': Netizens Demand Govt Action Against Reel Creators Performing Obscene Dance...
article-image

The video opens by showing the two women dancing on camera and flaunting peppy moves. They are seen keeping their hair open and dressed in denims, as they perform their dance moves next to a rod inside the transport. The public is seen to be not interested in watching the reel creators dance there. The video shows people onboard giving least attention to the duo dancing.

Meanwhile, when the video was dropped online and shared across X, netizens reacted to the incident. Considering such scenes to be a regularly witnessed in Delhi, people asked Mumbai Metro authorities to ensure the service from entertaining such acts if they arrive in near future. "It is already happening in Delhi Metro, hope this doesn't get started in Mumbai Metro," said an X user while posting the clip on the platform.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Viral Video: Physically Challenged Man, His Sister Assaulted By Mob Over Argument In Bhangel...

Noida Viral Video: Physically Challenged Man, His Sister Assaulted By Mob Over Argument In Bhangel...

Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar...

Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar...

Man Exposes Rude Shopkeeper On Guwahati Railway Station Platform No 2 For Violating MRP-Based Sale,...

Man Exposes Rude Shopkeeper On Guwahati Railway Station Platform No 2 For Violating MRP-Based Sale,...

VIDEO: Man Travelling On Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Records Inconvenience Caused By...

VIDEO: Man Travelling On Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Records Inconvenience Caused By...

'Goddamn Indians Are Taking Our Jobs': India-Born Engineer Gets Laid Off, Replaced With 'Indians...

'Goddamn Indians Are Taking Our Jobs': India-Born Engineer Gets Laid Off, Replaced With 'Indians...