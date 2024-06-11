Video: 2 Women Film Reel Inside Delhi Metro As They Dance To Viral Bhojpuri Song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'

New Delhi: Active social media users might have come across people filming reels inside public transport and creating nuisance and inconvenience for other commuters. There are several videos online which record people dancing on a local train or a metro rail, or performing obscene acts during their travel.

Amid the existing cases, the internet has found another reel from the Delhi Metro, which has reported incidents such as fights, filming of vulgar dance, etc. The undated video that is rolling on the internet now shows two women creating a reel allegedly inside the Delhi Metro. As they shoot their reel, they are seen dancing to the viral Bhojpuri song 'Tohar Patli Kamar Tohar Tirchi Nazar'.

Watch video

The video opens by showing the two women dancing on camera and flaunting peppy moves. They are seen keeping their hair open and dressed in denims, as they perform their dance moves next to a rod inside the transport. The public is seen to be not interested in watching the reel creators dance there. The video shows people onboard giving least attention to the duo dancing.

इस पागलपन से कैसे निपटेगा देश का प्रधान 😂 https://t.co/W3i5COxSZQ — Bimlendra Jha - MODI KA PARIWAR (@HareKrishna_in) June 11, 2024

हां हर जगह चालू हो जाते है — Mahendra Singh (@mahendrasinh280) June 11, 2024

Metro nahi ... Chapari Station 😂 — Mahendra Singh (@mahendrasinh280) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, when the video was dropped online and shared across X, netizens reacted to the incident. Considering such scenes to be a regularly witnessed in Delhi, people asked Mumbai Metro authorities to ensure the service from entertaining such acts if they arrive in near future. "It is already happening in Delhi Metro, hope this doesn't get started in Mumbai Metro," said an X user while posting the clip on the platform.