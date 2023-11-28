'Anti-Chhapri Act 2024': Netizens Demand Govt Action Against Reel Creators Performing Obscene Dance On Railway Premises, Public Places

Obscene Dance Reels At Public Places Spark Outrage On Social Media |

Active social media users might have come across several dance reels showing youth performing sensual steps at public places. Condemning such acts and drawing the attention of authorities towards them, internet users urged the government to take necessary action.

Netizens shared viral videos showing people vulgarly dancing and creating reels in train compartments, railway platforms, marketplace, and even in front of India Gate. They found the behaviour cringe noting the inconvenience caused to passersby at the crowded premises.

An advocate based in Delhi, along with many others, questioned reflecting on the scenario if there could be an 'Anti-Chhapri Act' against such sexually provocative reels staging public nuisance and creating uncomfortable environment for people. People responded to his X post and said that such laws are "very much needed."

Several users on the platform used the term 'Anti-Chhapri Act' and made it go viral despite the term 'Chhapri' being a casteist slur and a slang referring to "low-tier people known for their flashy fashion sense."

Of the many videos shared in reference to the matter, most showed women purportedly social media influencers grooving to peppy songs with sensual dance moves. One of the clips showed a man dancing on the Bollywood song 'Jhanjhariya' in a crowded street which seemed like a marketplace.

Earlier, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways Mumbai division responded to a video of woman seen belly dancing on a Mumbai local train. The authority appealed passengers to refrain from doing such activities and stunts during their train travel. "These are not as per the norms of travel. Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities," they said in a tweet.

We appeal to all passengers to avoid such activities & stunts in train travel. Kindly refrain from such activities in traveling. These are not as per the norms of travel.

Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 19, 2023

Similarly, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) appealed passengers to avoid indulging in obscene activities during the travel in the public transport after concerning videos showing people doing poll dance, masturbating, kissing, smoking, and fighting onboard caught their attention after going viral online.

During some instances, the authorities also wrote, "All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC's flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity."