Meet 'Oil Kumar' From Karnataka, Who Lives Without Food, Only Consumes 8 Liters Of Engine Oil And Still Survives Healthy; VIDEO | Instagram @avalakki_pavalakki

A 33-year-old Indian man has become a mysterious case study for the world's health experts as he claims that he has been living without food and only survives on 7-8 litres of waste engine oil and tea. Doctors and scientists are shocked by his claims and lifestyle, and are not able to clarify the reason behind his still being fit. The man, identified as Shivamogga’s Oil Kumar, said that this unique lifestyle is possible only due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

Oil Kumar lives without food; instead of rice and chapati, he continues to live with a daily diet of 7-8 litres of waste engine oil and tea. Living and wandering in Karnataka in a sadhu's appearance, Oil Kumar lives happily while drinking motor oil. Reports also claim that he has not gone to the hospital or required any medical help till now and is living a healthy lifestyle.

WATCH VIDEO:

His unique lifestyle was captured and documented in a reel format by @avalakki_pavalakki. The user, amazed by his hazardous daily diet, also consulted AI to confirm if humans can really drink engine oil or not, to which the AI responded with shocking results.

The AI said that drinking engine oil can be really harmful to the human body, which can lead to serious tragedy. It can be poisonous and can also result in death and coma.

The user wrote in the caption, "Kumar believes this unique lifestyle is possible only due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. His story has become one of the most talked-about medical mysteries in Karnataka and India, attracting attention as a true miracle of faith."

In the viral clip, people are seen offering him food, but he refuses and instead drinks oil straight from a bottle. Experts explain that engine oil is highly toxic and contains hydrocarbons and heavy metals that can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs, and brain.