See pic: Man dies on Ukraine street, pet dog refuses to leave his body alone

Remember the story of Hachiko, a Japanese dog who waited for his owner for nearly a decade post his death in the 1930s? The recent visuals from Ukraine seem to remind us of the tale.

In a photo shared on Twitter by European media organisation NEXTA, we can see a 'faithful, loyal pet dog' refusing to move away from its human. Even after the man died in the war-torn country, the doggo was seen to be seated beside the owner.

T o what the picture narrates, it seems like a dog and his owner were on a cycle ride amidst which the human was knocked down - leaving the animal to console the dead.

According to eastern European media organisation NEXTA, the man was killed by Russian forces and his dog had refused to leave his body's side thereafter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:04 AM IST