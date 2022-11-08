Sanjana Ganesan epic reply to troll, 'You aren't beautiful enough to get Jasprit Bumrah'

Sanjana Ganesan epic reply to troll, 'You aren't beautiful to get Jasprit Bumrah' | Instagram- Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan epic troll once again caught the attention of many social media users. Yes, the sports anchor posted a picture of hers in Adelaide today, just a few hour back. She wore a red dress and was seen in the stands posing for the camera and smiling. She is currently hosting the T20 World Cup. Sanjana captioned the picture as, "The weather in Adelaide at the moment is B-E-A-utiful!" ("You aren't beautiful enough to get Jasprit Bumrah.")

See her Instagram post below:

There is nothing wrong with the picture and many Instagram users reacted positively to it. Trollers often need a reason to post negative comments without any reason. An Instagram user responded to Sanjana Ganesan's post and wrote, "Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho but Bumrah ko kaise pata liya?"

To which Sanjana responded, read her comment below:

Sanjana Ganesan epic reply to troll, 'You aren't beautiful to get Jasprit Bumrah' | FPJ

Sanjana commented, "Aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?"

Whereas some social media users loved Sanjana's picture while a few others said that they came to the post after her epic comment to the troll went viral. Read the comments of Instagram users to Sanjana Ganeshan post below:

Earlier Sanjana was trolled when she posted a throwback vacation picture with her husband and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While many fans praised couple's picture, a few users trolled her for vacationing while the Indian cricket team was losing and ignoring the word ‘throwback’ in the caption. Sanjana effectively responded that it is a throwback photo, can't you see chomu aadmi/ fool.

Sanjana was a model and later was a part of reality TV show and she also participated in the Miss India pageant in 2014. She currently is a sports anchor and hosts pre-match shows in IPL and World Cup. She married Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah last year (2021).

