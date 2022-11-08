AB de Villiers shares his meeting experience with Sachin Tendulkar, netizens comment

AB de Villiers shares his meeting experience with Master Blaster, netizens comment "2 legends" | Instagram

Former South Africa great batsman Abraham Benjamin de Villiers (AB de Villiers) met legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday. AB de Villiers is world's finest and versatile batsmen, across all formats. He is also RCB Hall of Famer. Sachin Tendulkar is the biggest cricket icon of cricket game has ever known. He has also played for IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

De Villiers shared his picture before meeting with Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Bottled up with excitement as I wait to meet with @sachintendulkar. He's always been someone I look up to. The way he carried himself on and off the field during his playing days was nothing short of incredible! Since his retirement nothing has changed and he still inspires millions around the world, including me."

He later on shared pictures of his meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in another Instagram post and wrote, "So I ended spending a few hours with this man today. Thought I was sort of gonna interview him, but ended up just listening and taking it all in. What an experience. Thanks for your time “Master Blaster.”

The reason for the meet of the two iconic cricketers isn't clear but seeing the duo together was enough to make cricket fans happy and they immediately commented on the De Villiers' post.

Read their comments below:

Tendulkar responded with an Instagram post, "Back to you @abdevilliers17, The feeling is mutual my friend. Sitting in the adjacent room....all set to go... waiting for the umpires to walk on the field. See you soon!"

Post meeting, he also wrote on his Instagram account, "A pleasure to be interviewed by @abdevilliers17 and chat with him about so many memorable on-field moments and, not to forget, my bowling as well. The wait in the other room was worth it!"