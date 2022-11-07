Watch: Unbelievable! Man makes 'Guinness World Records' by shooting arrow through tiny keyhole | screengrab- Instagram

People creating incredible records find a place for themselves in 'Guinness World Records'. Records in 2022 were made for making largest Sushi roll, a man who grew 1269 tomatoes from single stem, an Indian 9-year-old kid became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world, an Indian woman who pulled 12,000 kg double-decker bus by her hair and many others made everyone shocked and astonished at the capabilities of these 'rare' human beings.

A recently posted video on Guinness World Records Instagram account shows unbelievable archery skills of a citizen from Denmark, Lars Anderson. He created record by shooting multiple arrows through a tiny keyhole one after another.

The caption of the posted video read, “Most consecutive arrows shot through a keyhole, 7 by Lars Anderson." The archer sits on his knees on the floor and shoots the arrows in the video. It will make you awestruck after looking at the incredible skill of Anderson.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated 33.1K views and impressed Instagram users commented on the video. “Now we can call this a record,” posted an Instagram user. An user wondered, "Why he is not in Olympics ???"

Another user wrote, "This is record worthy."