Watch: New mosquito anthem by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone's irritation with blood-sucking insect

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame with a viral parodical video 'Rasode main kon tha' where he set rap beats to a scene featured in the television soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' in August 2020. The music composer and rapper is famous for making music videos on viral dialogues which usually get millions of views on social media.

In a recent video, the artist set his lyrics to a tune like humming of mosquito near our ears and made an entire song dedicated to the blood-sucking insect. The song can be new mosquito anthem describes how annoying and terrible the insect is and that it should have became extinct like dinosaurs. It makes it difficult to sleep at night in the company of these mosquitoes.

The song is completely relatable to every person on Earth. Mukhate posted the song on his Instagram account and describes how he decided to make a song on the blood-sucking, humming and annoying insect. The song has a tune by @snekhanwalkar.

The video has garnered over 167k likes and many reactions. Instagram users were in awe of this song and wrote comments such as completely relatable and excellent lyrics.

Reactions of Instagram users to Yashraj Mukhate's 'Saale Machchar' song