e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with blood-sucking insect

Watch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with blood-sucking insect

In a recent video, the artist made an entire song dedicated to the blood-sucking insect which is highly relatable and hilarious

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Watch: New mosquito anthem by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with blood-sucking insect | screengrab- Instagram
Follow us on

Yashraj Mukhate rose to fame with a viral parodical video 'Rasode main kon tha' where he set rap beats to a scene featured in the television soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' in August 2020. The music composer and rapper is famous for making music videos on viral dialogues which usually get millions of views on social media.

In a recent video, the artist set his lyrics to a tune like humming of mosquito near our ears and made an entire song dedicated to the blood-sucking insect. The song can be new mosquito anthem describes how annoying and terrible the insect is and that it should have became extinct like dinosaurs. It makes it difficult to sleep at night in the company of these mosquitoes.

The song is completely relatable to every person on Earth. Mukhate posted the song on his Instagram account and describes how he decided to make a song on the blood-sucking, humming and annoying insect. The song has a tune by @snekhanwalkar.

Watch the video below:

Read Also
Watch: Ajay Devgn collaborates with Yashraj Mukhate, breaks the internet with a peppy rap
article-image

The video has garnered over 167k likes and many reactions. Instagram users were in awe of this song and wrote comments such as completely relatable and excellent lyrics.

Read the comments of the Instagram users below:

Reactions of Instagram users to Yashraj Mukhate's 'Saale Machchar' song

Reactions of Instagram users to Yashraj Mukhate's 'Saale Machchar' song | FPJ

Read Also
After ‘Rasoda’ and ‘Biggini shoot’, Yashraj Mukhate drops Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in...

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in...

Watch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with...

Watch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with...

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

Watch video: Bad omen is from your own party, says 'baba' to Imarti Devi over her defeat in 2020...

Watch video: Bad omen is from your own party, says 'baba' to Imarti Devi over her defeat in 2020...

Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road, watch video

Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road, watch video