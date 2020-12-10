After ‘Rasoda’ and ‘Biggini shoot’, Yashraj Mukhate drops Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' remix

Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to fame with his mashups on the quirkiest lines by viral personalities is back with another remix.
Mukhate’s latest rendition features former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who headlined for her famous 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' line in the reality show.
Watch the video below.
Shehnaaz also dropped a comment on the clip and wrote, “Burahhhh.”
Earlier, Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of Mukhate's mashup called 'Biggini Shoot'.
It is created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show ‘Emotional Atyachar’. The viral track starts with a conversation between the show's host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces "bikini" as "biggini".
On work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video alongside 'Bigg Boss 13' housemate Sidharth Shukla for the song 'Shona Shona', sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.
