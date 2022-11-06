Watch: Pawan Kalyan arrives in Guntur village in 'Kabir Singh' style; 'traffic cops, are you there?' ask netizens

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan reached village in Guntur in 'Kabir Singh' style | FPJ

Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is the president of 'Jana Sena Party'. He arrived at Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur in a 'Kabir Singh' style on Saturday and can be seen sitting on his car roof in fully filmy style.

The actor's supporters and security persons were dangling on the side of the moving car of the cavalcade. Some supporters were also on two-wheelers.

A drone footage of Pawan Kalyan reaching Ippatam village went viral and social media users thought that it may be a scene from his upcoming movie.

'Jana Sena Party' (JSP) president although confirmed that it was not from a movie or shooting but the exclusive drone footage of how he reached the village where he met the victims of the government’s demolition drive.

Watch Pawan Kalyan's 'Kabir Singh' style video below:

The politician's convoy was earlier stopped by the police in Mangalgiri. The superstar met those who lost their houses and shops because of Friday’s demolition. It was a part of the road widening drive; following which the Andhra Pradesh high court stayed the drive until November 15.

Viewers slammed Kalyan for ignorance of safety, violating traffic rules and promoting such behaviour. Netizens were also furious and they pointed out how dangerous it was to drive like that and almost no one in the convoy wore helmets. Some users also wondered how the party managed a drone shot of the journey and do such a stunt. They also commented that power can do anything and asked, "Traffic cops are you there?"

Traffic laws should be equal for all but that's definitely is not the case and some are privileged enough to break them as per their wish.