Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road, watch video

Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road

Cases of violent acts over petty issues have risen these days. Just a few days back, a security guard shot her wife following an argument over a petty issue in the Vijay Nagar area in Indore. In yet another case, an old woman was allegedly bitten on three fingers of her right hand by her daughter-in-law in Thane over a fight over the increase in television volume.

Now, in Ghaziabad, an agitated car driver was seen dragging a motorcycle for nearly a kilometer in Indirapuram around 11.30 pm on Thursday night. In a fit of rage, the driver dragged the bike for several meters paying no heed to calls by others plying on the road. Visuals showed sparks emitting underneath the car.

The accident video showed the speeding car dragging the bike which got stuck in the front bumper. Loud high-pitched squeaking noises can be heard and electric sparks were seen flying around.

Watch the video below:

#Watch: A #car hit two bikes at high speed, dragging one of them for more than a kilometre



The incident happened in #Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Thursday night.



The accused, Abhishek, was arrested by police, adding the victim Hawa Singh did not suffer injuries #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/W8Zno1lRZh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 5, 2022

According to reports, the car driver identified as Abhishek had a collision with the motorcycle rider, Hawa Singh following which the two-wheeler got stuck beneath the bumper of the car. Abhishek then had a heated arguement with Hawa Singh following which he decided to drag the latter's vehicle with impunity and absolutely no fear of law.

After the miscreant was confronted and caught by other bikers on the road, he was arrested and his car was seized. Police said the two-wheeler owner did not suffer any injuries and was safe.

Ghaziabad police tweeted that the incident happened in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on 03.11.22 and the bike rider is safe. The car has been seized by the police and the driver has been arrested. Further legal action are being carried out.

Read the tweet of Ghaziabad police below:

The car driver was arrested and jailed. Look at another tweet by Ghaziabad police below:

