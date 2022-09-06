Fight over TV volume: Woman bites off mom-in-law’s three fingers in Thane

Thane: 60-year-old mother-in-law bitten on three fingers by sister-in-law over fight on TV volume in Ambernath | Representative

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly bitten on three fingers of her right hand by her daughter-in-law (32) on Monday, September 5, at night over a fight over the increase in television volume. The Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath has registered a case against the daughter-in-law but no arrest has been made yet, informed the police officer.

The strange incident took place in the Vadvali area of Ambernath (East). On Monday, when my mother-in-law was reciting the hymns, she was having a problem doing it because her daughter-in-law was watching television at a loud volume. The mother-in-law asked her daughter-in-law to reduce the volume, but she refused, and the angry mother-in-law switched off the TV, and there was a fight between both mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the issue.

Ashok Bhagat, a senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, Ambernath (East), said, " We have received a complaint from a 60-year-old woman from Shivaji Nagar in the Ambernath area that she was bitten on her three fingers of her right hand by her daughter-in-law (32). The accused was watching TV at a loud volume and when asked by the victim to reduce it, she started an argument by saying that she would not reduce the volume as it is her home and she will do whatever she wants to do. The victim too got angry, and she said that it was her husband's home and not her daughter-in-law's, and she switched off the TV. The daughter-in-law, in anger, bit off the three fingers of the right hand of her mother-in-law, injuring her badly. We sent the mother-in-law for medical treatment and registered a case against the daughter-in-law. "As the case between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has been going on in the court for the last few years, it seems to be a family dispute matter. We haven't arrested the daughter-in-law yet."

Bhagat further added, " During the argument between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, the son also entered into the ongoing argument. The daughter-in-law also abused her husband, who came to settle the fight and beat her with punches. The accused also threatened both her mother-in-law and her husband that she would see both of them. The fight has been going on in the family for a long time, and the matter of divorce between husband and wife is going on in court. The accused has done three marriages while the husband has done two marriages, and whenever the daughter-in-law comes to her mother-in-law's house, there is a fight over some or other petty issues."