Indore: Security guard shot his wife to death during argument with son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband following an argument between them over a petty issue in the Vijay Nagar area late on Sunday. Police said that the accused is employed as a security guard somewhere in the city and he had an argument with his son. Then, the woman took her son’s side after which the accused shot her using his gun.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the incident took place in the Ganesh Nagar area around 1.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Anandibai Jatav (45) was shot dead by her husband Hiralal Jatav following an argument between them. Preliminary investigation revealed that their son Pradeep sells fruits in the area and Hiralal wanted to know his son’s account and he had refused to give an account of his business.

After that Hiralal started arguing with Pradeep over the same. When his mother Anandibai took his side, Hiralal argued with her and took out his gun. He later pressed the trigger after putting the gunpoint on her and he fled the scene. Their son informed the police about the incident.

Accused hidden gun at friend’s place

Hiralal fled after shooting his wife. He had hidden his gun at his friend’s place in the area. After that, the police arrested him within hours and the gun was also recovered following a lead given by him.

Hiralal hails from Bhind and him along with his family members came to the city a few years ago. Here, he was employed as a security guard somewhere in the Vijay Nagar area and was staying in rented accommodation in the Ganesh Nagar area of the city. The accused is being questioned further. The police are also taking information from his son.