Indore: Four men from Punjab, Haryana held with 4 firearms, 30 live cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men from Punjab and Haryana were caught by the crime branch while they were returning to their place after buying illegal firearms from the adjacent districts of the city. They allegedly confessed to supplying the country-made firearms in Punjab, Haryana and UP as well.

According to Additional CP Rajesh Hingankar, information was received that some men were seen at the service lane near Pipliyahana flyover and they were carrying firearms. A team of the crime branch reached the mentioned place and caught four people named Sanamdeep Singh of Fatehabad in Haryana, Kulbeer Singh of Mansa in Punjab, Mandeep Singh of Haryana and Nirmal alias Billa Singh of Bathinda in Punjab from there.

Four country made pistols and 30 live cartridges were recovered from them. They could not show any license or documents for carrying firearms. They allegedly informed the crime branch officers that they had bought the illegal firearms from the Sikligars of the adjacent district of Indore and to supply them in Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states as well.

The crime branch officials believed that the firearms recovered from them were bought from the Sikligars and the accused were on their way to Haryana and Punjab. Information about other people indulged in the crime is being fetched by the crime branch. The accused were booked under section 25 (1-A), 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

Man from Dhamnod held with 3 firearms

Joint team of the city crime branch and the Tilaknagar police station arrested a man from Dhamnod with three firearms on Sunday. The accused named Nanu Singh was on the run in a case of the Arms Act. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch and the Tilaknagar police arrested him from the city. The equipments to prepare illegal firearms were also recovered from the accused. He allegedly confessed to supply firearms in Indore and other places as well. Other people indulged in preparing and supplying firearms illegally are also being searched by the police.