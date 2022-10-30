Indore: On-the-run employee of liquor contractor arrested in Gwalior

representative image

INDORE: A computer operator of a liquor contractor was arrested from Gwalior on Sunday in a financial fraud case for cheating the contractor of Rs 7 crore. He used to make entries of fake sales of the shop. Five of the accused were earlier arrested by the police and a search is on for the other accused.

Investigating officer S-I Keshav Singh Kushwah from the Vijay Nagar police station said liquor contractor Rishi Rai, a resident of the Vijay Nagar area, had lodged a complaint on June 7 stating that his employees—Mukesh Jaiswal, Mikki Tomar, Rishi Dagdi, Vishal, Rahul, Rajkumar and some salesmen—had perpetrated a fraud of Rs 7 crore and fled.

The Vijay Nagar police registered a case against the above-mentioned names and started a search for them. Five men were arrested earlier and a search is on for the others. The police received information that an accused, named Mikki Tomar, was hiding in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena. After that, the DCP constituted a team and sent it to Gwalior. The team managed to arrest Mikki and he was brought to the city.

The police said the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand till November 6. The accused is being questioned about his accomplices in the case. Mikki was employed as a computer operator and his name was also mentioned in the FIR for fraud. Sources claimed the accused had committed financial frauds in many liquor shops of the complainant within a few months.

