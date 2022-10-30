Indore: DAVV sees its poorest registration for professional courses in last 25 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which was initially buoyed by the high registration of students willing to take admission in professional courses offered by its teaching department, is in shock due to the poor registration for counselling.

The Grade A+ accredited university has seen its poorest registrations for the counselling in last 25 years since the entrance exam was started for filling seats in professional courses. Roughly 2,200 students have registered for around 1,200 seats in 18 of the postgraduate courses, including 17 MBA courses, offered by its teaching departments.

Previously, around 2,700 had registered for CUET counselling for admission to 23 UG courses.In the past many years, such low registrations have never been witnessed by the DAVV. Its decision to opt for the maiden common university entrance test (CUET) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for both UG and PG courses has certainly backfired.

“It is always not a wise move to get into every new thing coming your way. It would have been wiser had DAVV waited for at least a year to see if CUET turns out to be a success or failure,” said a professor wishing anonymity.

In the last 10 years, there was an average of 6 students against one seat of DAVV. This year, that has come down to less than two students against one seat.Chances are that many of the reserved category seats in the most sought-after courses like MBA (Financial Administration) and MBA (Marketing Management) remain vacant after the first round of counselling. SC/ST and OBC categories students counselling will be held on November 1. A day before that counselling will be held for employees and NRI quota students.

Registrations for 2nd counselling of UG starts

The registrations for the second round of counselling for UG courses started on October 28. The second round is to be held from November 7 for filling around 40 per cent of seats that remain vacant after the first round. There are a total of 1,520 seats in UG courses.

