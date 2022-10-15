e-Paper Get App
Indore: DAVV stunned by poor registration for counselling in UG courses

Indore: DAVV stunned by poor registration for counselling in UG courses

The registrations for counselling of common university entrance test (UCET) for admission in professional undergraduate courses failed to cross the 2300 mark even though just one day remains for the online registration window to shut.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
DAVV |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which was on cloud nine over initial registration of around 79,000 students for CUET (UG), willing to take admission in undergraduate courses offered by its teaching department, has been stunned by the poor registration for counselling.

This is for the first time the university is seeing such a poor registration for its after-school course in self-finance professional courses.

The DAVV which had planned to invite around 4500 students for the first phase of counselling could hardly see 3000 registration even as the registration window shuts on Friday.

DAVV admission committee coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that there are close to 1500 seats in UG courses offered by its self-financing departments. “For the vacancies around 2260 students have registered so far,” he said.

The university would compile registration data after window closes on Friday. The counselling will begin for October 17 to 21.

DAVV was among the only state government run university in the state which had participated in the maiden CUET (UG), a gateway to around 90 universities, including all central universities, across the country.

The exam was held in July and August in 550 centres in and outside India. 

Dewas: Farmers protest against land pooling schemes

Dewas: CM public service camp conducted in 45 wards

Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat...

Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore: Sub-committees constituted for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammellan

