Bhopal: Celebrate Madhya Pradesh's 67th Foundation Day like Janm-Utsav, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prize distribution programme will be held at all district headquarters and at state-level on November 7.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations of MP Foundation Day on Friday | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 67th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh will be celebrated as Janm-Utsav. He was addressing a meeting regarding Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrations at his residential office on Friday.

He said that creative activities would be organised from November 1-7. The activities will focus on Narmada and Mahakal Lok. Programmes would be organised in all the districts for distribution of acceptance letters and other benefits to eligible beneficiaries identified in Janseva Abhiyan on Foundation Day. About 50 lakh eligible beneficiaries will join the programme in 52 districts of the state.

He said that a series of programmes on Foundation Day would be held in all the districts with the help of Jan Abhiyan Parishad. There will be a programme for distribution of Janseva Abhiyan acceptance letters and other benefits in all the districts in noon. In the evening, playback singer Zubin Nautiyal will perform at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. On November 2, Ladli Laxmi Yojana conventions will be held in all the districts for Ladlis and their parents.

On November 3, cleanliness drive will be held in all the districts and 67 lamps will be lit at important places. Rural sports and cooking competitions will also be organised from November 3.

On November 4, activities on One District-One Product will be conducted in all the districts. On November 5, drama centered on the pride of the state, folk dance and competitions centered on Jannayak will be staged. On November 6, activities focused on tree plantation, water conservation, energy saving and environment will be held in all the districts.

Prize distribution programme will be held at all district headquarters and at state-level on November 7. Honour and prize distribution have done excellent work in Janseva Abhiyan.

article-image

Bhopal:Man strangles woman, throws her body in a septic tank, held

Bhopal: Man sexually assaults his newly-wed for refusing wife swapping demand; booked

Bhopal and Indore metro to run on 3rd rail technology

Bhopal: Sufficient fertilisers available for rabi crops, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

