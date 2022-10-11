Chetana Foundation, Vashi Police Station organises session on World Mental Health Day

Chetana Foundation in collaboration with Vashi Police station conducted a session on Mental Health and Substance abuse prevention for over 1300 students simultaneously, at Sainath Junior College Vashi.

Chetana Foundation, an NGO headquartered in Navi Mumbai, curated a unique workshop in collaboration with Vashi Police Station. Sainath junior college at Vashi consented to introduce the novel arts based approach on the topic mental health and Substance abuse prevention.

Over 1300 students in the age group of 16 - 17 years, were sensitised on the adverse impact of deaddiction. This approach of art based therapy was used for better impact, instead of the conventional lecture approach. As a leadup to the event , consultative discussions with the college Principal, teachers and students helped in shaping the content.

A set of 18 trainers went through a detailed train the trainer sessions, for consistent and effective delivery.

Vashi police station officers shared their insights and directions and participated as facilitators with Sr. PI including those from narcotics and ATS visiting each of the designated classes and speaking to the assembled students followed by a free flow question and answer round.

Results are humungous and very satisfying with students and teachers. Having reinforced the objective of good mental health, Chetana foundation now has plans to roll this out further with more institutions using arts based approach for better impact.

Kudos to Principal Beena Maam and entire staff of Sainath Junior College for creating this opportunity and trusting this innovative approach. Special thanks to Dr Ajit Magdum from Anvay, Vrushali Magdum Madam from Stree Mukti Sanghathan, Nupur Chakravorty Madam, Nandita Das madam and members of Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Garima, Amit Shrivastav from Rotary Club of Dombivali North, Sita Mittal and Urmi Soni Madam from Chetana Foundation for creating history!