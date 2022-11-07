e-Paper Get App
Watch: AB De Villiers plays street cricket with fans in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Former South African batter AB De Villiers, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had a fun outing playing cricket with fans on the streets of Mumbai recently.

In a video doing the rounds of social media, De Villiers was seen facing deliveries from fans in Mahalaxmi. As he played his shots, the fans around him cheered the SA great.

Meanwhile, De Villiers met legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday.

De Villiers took to Instagram to share his reaction prior to and after meeting Sachin, who he said is someone he "looks up to".

Though it is not yet clear what was the reason for the meet and what will come out of it, the sight of these two cricketing greats made fans happy, who took to social media to respond to de Villiers' post.

"Two Goats in a single frame! This Batting Duo would be Illegal in Cricket!," commented a fan.

"Two legends," said another fan.

"Miss u both legend," added another fan with a comment.

"Two legends in one frame," read another comment by a fan.

Notably, de Villiers was in Bengaluru recently. His appearance raised speculations about his return to RCB in some capacity.

De Villiers is also an RCB Hall of Famer. He represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158.

Tendulkar is also the 'Icon' of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Both players also have an international cricket resume to be proud of.

In 664 international matches he played, Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best individual score of 248*.

De Villiers has also played 420 international matches, in which he has scored 20,014 runs at an average of 48.11. 47 centuries and 109 half-centuries have been scored by the batter with the best individual score of 278*.

