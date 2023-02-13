e-Paper Get App
Sam Smith's latex suit at Brit Awards, designed by Kerala-born Harikrishnan Pillai, gets trolled

Singer Sam Smith was spotted in a bizarre outfit at the Brits and was no sooner trolled by netizens. His looks were compared to... (read below)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Sam Smith's latex suit at Brit Awards, designed by Kerala-born Harikrishnan Pillai, gets trolled | Twitter
Is the awards function just about the winners making it to the stage? No, the buzz begins right from the red carpet to spot and gossip about who's wearing what.

Singer Sam Smith was spotted in a bizarre outfit at the Brits Awards and was no sooner got trolled by netizens. He donned an inflatable full-body latex suit designed by Kerala-born designer Harri (Harikrishnan Pillai).

Watch video:

Twitter users gave negative feedback to his outfit. A tweet read, "Sam Smith turning up to the brits like a burnt chicken," while many users shared memes.

Take a look at some reactions from Twitter

