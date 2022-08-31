Balenciaga prices shoelaces like earrings for over Rs 20,000; netizens troll brand

Balenciaga's latest earrings resembling shoelaces cost Rs. 20,847 | Instagram: @highsnobiety

Balenciaga's newly released earrings look like shoelaces and is overpriced as it costs Rs 20,847. Netizens are astonished about the creativity of Balenciaga and how can a 'Do It Yourself' earring be superb expensive.

The earring is made in Italy and has the brand's name engraved on it. It is made of recycled polyester and cotton with antique silver brass.

Balenciaga is a luxury fashion brand that comes up with its 'out of the box' designs. Their creativity though unique but mostly criticised and trolled by netizens. This time too with the release of their new product- shoelaces like earrings, they have become a favourite topic for trollers.

As soon as the image of the product was posted on the brand's official Instagram page, netizens started commenting on the post. They received bashing not only for the brand's sense of fashion and design but also for the price of the earrings.

Check the comments of the social media users below:

People compared Balenciaga's fashion sense to stupidity.

One social media user even said that with shoelaces in fashion, any household thing could be transformed into jewellery.

In the past, Balenciaga had released luxury trash bags which received severe backlash as well.