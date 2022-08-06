'Thrash bag' made of calfskin leather worth over Rs 1 Lakh launched by Balenciaga; memes follow the product launch

Would really spend a lakh rupee into purchasing a bag for garbage? Seems like we just heard a big No scream... Unless too brand conscious or planning a crime, commoners might not think to opt for an expensive thrash bag. However, one of the brands known for its weird and pricey has recently launched a thrash bag worth $1,790 or €1,400 (apprx. 1.5 Lakh INR).

Wait, what? Yes, you got that right! Balenciaga released its ‘Trash Pouch’ for sale, few months after it was first featured at Demna Gvasalia’s Winter 2022. The piece is said to be made with calfskin leather and can be purchased from the brand’s boutiques and websites.

Having discussed and known that such a bizzare product has come to the market, people couldn't stay back from expressing their feelings. They took to share memes and hilarious opinions about it Balenciaga's trash bag on social media. Check some reactions, right here:

balenciaga selling trash bag for $1790??? pic.twitter.com/rV1AEUsuwA — Mano (@Mcadeey) July 30, 2022

Someone made me a raincoat from trash bag and i looked like mf eggplant courage lmao #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/59PqlpP0j5 — gutslaughter (@gutslaughter) August 4, 2022

Balenciaga selling a $1800 trash bag just shows how dumb rich people can be… just buying shit because they can. — Donnie ✊🏿🤎 (@Wells4TheWin) August 5, 2022

BALENCIAGA REALLY OUT HERE SELLIN NIGGAS TRASH BAG TOTES 🤣🤣🤣



AND Y’ALL GONE BUY IT JUST TO CALL PEOPLE BROKE WATCH 🤡 — MILLII (@1INAMILLIION) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Namita Thapar after looking at the #Balenciaga trash bag pic.twitter.com/5ot8N6TAdH — Sushant Arora (@sushantarora) August 5, 2022

Balenciaga and this $1700 trash bag is crazzzyyyyyyyyy … like excuse me … bitch what ? pic.twitter.com/apvJDALlJS — im very COZY love😉 (@TronCAT_) August 3, 2022

Some of this #designerfashion is a joke…. It has to be @BALENCIAGA a trash bag?! Really?!?! 🤦🏾‍♀️😂😂😂😂 — BeautifulBrownBabe (@DreamLabelle) July 30, 2022