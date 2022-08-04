e-Paper Get App

Not again! After Balenciaga's burnt look shoes, Sneakers now launches another quirky product with Heineken's Silver beer in it

You would probably read it again to believe that the pair of newly launched sneakers are filled with beer inside them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Do you remember the troll that Sneakers faced during Balenciaga's Converse shoes? Yes, those which were mocked for having close to a burnt look. However, the recent release is another quirky one! You would probably read it again to believe that the pair of newly launched Sneakers are filled with beer inside them.

Read Also
Did Balenciaga just throw Converse shoes into fire? Netizens troll Sneakers for their recent limited...
article-image

To the interested and curious one wondering which beer is added in - its the popular brand Heineken. Informing people about the footwear containing Heineken's Silver beer, the liquor brand tweeted "Beer for your sole."

Check tweet:

According to reports, Heineken has tied up with shoe designer Dominic Ciambrone for a customised Sneaker collection. The limited-edition Sneakers has been injected into the sole of the Sneakers giving it a transparent appearance.

Read Also
New Delhi: 7-year-old school boy turns Zomato delivery partner after father's accident, rides cycle...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralNot again! After Balenciaga's burnt look shoes, Sneakers now launches another quirky product with Heineken's Silver beer in it

RECENT STORIES

Vice Presidential elections: AIMIM to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva

Vice Presidential elections: AIMIM to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva

Mumbai: ACPs booked by ACB in graft cases reinstated by state govt in police dept

Mumbai: ACPs booked by ACB in graft cases reinstated by state govt in police dept

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...