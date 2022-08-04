Not again! After Balenciaga's burnt look shoes, Sneakers now launches another quirky product with Heineken's Silver beer in it

Do you remember the troll that Sneakers faced during Balenciaga's Converse shoes? Yes, those which were mocked for having close to a burnt look. However, the recent release is another quirky one! You would probably read it again to believe that the pair of newly launched Sneakers are filled with beer inside them.

To the interested and curious one wondering which beer is added in - its the popular brand Heineken. Informing people about the footwear containing Heineken's Silver beer, the liquor brand tweeted "Beer for your sole."

Check tweet:

Beer for your sole



Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®️ Silver. Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer. pic.twitter.com/LefwD5X7if — Heineken (@Heineken) August 2, 2022

According to reports, Heineken has tied up with shoe designer Dominic Ciambrone for a customised Sneaker collection. The limited-edition Sneakers has been injected into the sole of the Sneakers giving it a transparent appearance.